New associates
Ben Gladwin joined Reflex Protect as the director of the government sales division where he uses his extensive experience to help schools, universities and government offices improve their safety and training products and procedures for frontline and security personnel. Gladwin is a veteran law enforcement officer with 18 years of experience, 15 of which were with the University of Montana Police Department, where he retired at the rank of Captain. As Captain, he led UMPD’s efforts in training frontline personnel on Immediate Response to an Armed Intruder and assisted in the development of a statewide program that has trained over 3,000 citizens.
Alain Burrese has brought his education and extensive experience to Reflex Protect as the Director of Active Defense Training, where he is developing and conducting both live and on-line training, as well as overseeing the non-lethal self-defense security solutions for hospitals, healthcare facilities and houses of worship. Burrese is a former Army Sniper, fifth-degree black belt, attorney and a certified Active Shooter Response instructor through Safariland Training Group. He is the author of eight books and 11 instructional DVDs, including "Survive a Shooting: Strategies to Survive Active Shooters and Terrorist Attacks."
Deana Ross has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a broker/manager in the Missoula office. Ross is a past owner of The Partner Group (formerly Properties 2000) and a native Montanan. She received her real estate license in 2000 and became a real estate Broker in 2003. She brings a background in finance to her real estate business. Ross can be reached by phone at 406-239-4726 or via email at dross@eralambros.com.
Larry Nagy has been hired by the Target Range Sewer and Water Board of Directors to work as the board’s business manager. Nagy will oversee issues that come to the board’s attention and actively further the board’s interests. He has over 25 years experience in fields related to sewer and water and business management. He has taken business, accounting and computer science courses at American University, University of Montana, Fort Steilacoom College and Stanford University and numerous other courses in related fields from other professional sources. He has a Certified Systems Professional (CSP) credential from the Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals (ICCP).
Skip Rosenthal has been hired as executive director of Youth Homes. He is responsible for overseeing all facets of the organization including program development, fundraising, marketing, strategy, policy, collaboration and personnel. Prior to coming to Youth Homes, Rosenthal served as chief executive officer of Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare in Omak, Washington, executive director of Western Montana Addiction Services, administrative director of Ravalli County and executive director of Maui Kokua Services in Maui, Hawaii. He has worked in the public or non-profit arena since 1988 and successfully lead Behavioral Health agencies for over 20 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Willamette University in 1983 and master’s degree in counseling from the University of Montana in 1994.
Promotions
Brenda Connelly, BSN, RN, of Kalispell has been promoted to Chief Quality Officer by the company that owns and operates The Springs at Missoula (The Springs Living). A BSN graduate of North Dakota State University, Connelly is currently furthering her education and will graduate with a master's of quantitative management–health analytics from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business in the next year. She also obtained her Assisted Living Administrators License in Montana in 2010. The Springs Living owns five communities in Montana and more in Oregon
Hannah Santa Cruz has been promoted to junior portfolio manager for Stockman Wealth Management’s Missoula office. Santa Cruz brings over seven years of financial service experience to the position. Her responsibilities include portfolio management, client services and comprehensive financial planning. Santa Cruz earned her bachelor of science degrees in business accounting and finance from the University of Montana. Santa Cruz also holds her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 258-1450.
Certification
Becky Pederson, real estate loan officer for Stockman Bank Missoula, became a certified graduate of the Boots Across America Certified Military Home Specialist Course. The Boots Across America Certified Military Home Specialist Course provides the tools and knowledge needed to effectively work with military borrowers, especially in a fast-paced and competitive market. It also includes timely advice for housing professionals regarding foreclosure prevention, with tips they can give their clients to help them avoid mortgage delinquencies in the future.