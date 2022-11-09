Getting Ahead

New Associates
Derek Long has joined the Bank of Montana team. Long joined the team in August 2022 as a private banking analyst. He brings experience helping customers achieve their goals using a completely customized approach. Long is looking forward to serving community members, locally and nationwide, by underwriting their next business or consumer dream project. In his free time, you can find him outside-hunting, mountain biking, skiing or anything in between.
Awards and Recognition
Whitney Bermann, General Manger of the Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn in Missoula, received the “Lodging Persons of the Year Award.” This award was given by the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association on Oct. 27 in Billings. Bermann is an officer on the MLHA board of directors and currently serves as the treasurer.