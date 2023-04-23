New associates

Shannon Lukes has joined Peak Property Advisors as a real estate advisor. Lukes brings a strong foundation and unique skills to her real estate practice based on her prior 20-year career as a commercial loan officer. She can be reached at 406-239-0105 or shannon@shannonlukes.com .

Promotions

Brian Richichi has been promoted to consumer/commercial lender for Stockman Bank in Missoula. He will assist clients with their financial needs specifically in the areas of installment and home equity loans, personal lines of credit, new accounts and developing and servicing commercial loans. Richichi attended Arizona State University graduating summa cum laude in 2012 with a bachelor of science in business administration. He joined Stockman Bank in 2022 as a credit analyst. His office is located at 321 W. Broadway, and he may be reached at 406-540-4617.