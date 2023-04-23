New associates
Shannon Lukes has joined Peak Property Advisors as a real estate advisor. Lukes brings a strong foundation and unique skills to her real estate practice based on her prior 20-year career as a commercial loan officer. She can be reached at 406-239-0105 or shannon@shannonlukes.com.
Promotions
Brian Richichi has been promoted to consumer/commercial lender for Stockman Bank in Missoula. He will assist clients with their financial needs specifically in the areas of installment and home equity loans, personal lines of credit, new accounts and developing and servicing commercial loans. Richichi attended Arizona State University graduating summa cum laude in 2012 with a bachelor of science in business administration. He joined Stockman Bank in 2022 as a credit analyst. His office is located at 321 W. Broadway, and he may be reached at 406-540-4617.
Recognition
Stockman Bank has been honored by Forbes on its list of the World’s Best Banks for 2023. This is the second consecutive year Stockman has been recognized by Forbes. Stockman Bank is Montana’s largest, family-owned, community bank, with 35 full-service locations across the state.