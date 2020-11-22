 Skip to main content
Getting Ahead

New business

Dr. Tanner Diggs has opened Diggs Dental Care in Missoula. Dr. Diggs earned his dental degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2015. Prior to opening his own practice, Dr. Diggs worked in both private and public health clinics providing comprehensive dental care to patients in underserved areas of Minnesota and Montana. Diggs Dental Care offers a full range of general dental services for children and adults and is located in the Bitterroot Building on South Higgins Avenue. Appointments may be made by calling 406-543-8591 or online at diggsdentalcare.com.

Diggs

Diggs

 Briar Diggs
