Getting Ahead

New business

Eric Rasmusson has opened Rasmusson Law Offices, PLLC at 401 N. Washington. Rasmusson earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1992 at the University of Montana School of Law. Since 2000 he has focused his practice upon Workers Compensation, Personal Injury, Social Security Disability, Wrongful Death, and Medical Negligence. More information can be found at www.rasmussonlaw.com. He can be contacted at 406-721-2729 and/or eric@rasmussonlaw.com.

New associates

McKenna Cramer has joined the staff of Arts Missoula as Development Associate. 

Hillary Ogg has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Ogg attended the University of Montana and graduated with a B.A. in history. She has worked in both the private and non-profit sectors in Missoula, most recently as the Program Coordinator of Run Wild Missoula. Ogg can be reached by phone at 406-370-0137 or by email at hillaryogg@eralambros.com.

Stacy Rye has joined Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties as a sales associate, Rye can be reached at 406-5218-1338 or stacy.rye@bhhsmt.com.

Promotions

Jamie Jenkins has been promoted to Senior Credit Analyst for Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include analyzing financial statements, assisting commercial lenders, and providing support to develop and maintain account relationships. Jenkins brings over five years of experience in the financial industry to the position including analysis of commercial loans, personal and business cash flows, financial statements, tax returns, and other supporting documentation. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2018. Jenkins earned a master of science degree in accounting from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a bachelor of science degree in accounting and business management from the University of Maryland. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at  258-1411.

