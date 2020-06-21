Getting Ahead

Promotions

Jamie Jenkins has been promoted to Senior Credit Analyst for Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include analyzing financial statements, assisting commercial lenders, and providing support to develop and maintain account relationships. Jenkins brings over five years of experience in the financial industry to the position including analysis of commercial loans, personal and business cash flows, financial statements, tax returns, and other supporting documentation. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2018. Jenkins earned a master of science degree in accounting from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and a bachelor of science degree in accounting and business management from the University of Maryland. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 258-1411.