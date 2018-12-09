New associates
James Jones has joined First Call Computer Solutions as a new member of the Triage Support staff. He will be answering and directing support calls from First Call’s clients. Jones plans to purse certifications within the IT field.
Promotions
Laurie Flynn was promoted at Anderson ZurMuehlen, a Montana based CPA firm, as the Corporate Accounting Director. Flynn has over 20 years of experience in management accounting. She is a member of the AZ Leverage Specialty Team, a team of Anderson ZurMuehlen experienced professionals that provide clients with automated back-office outsourced solutions, including comprehensive outsourcing of accounting and reporting, human resources and information technology operations. Flynn joined Anderson ZurMuehlen in 1998. She holds a bachelor’s of arts degree in accounting with a minor in Business Administration from Carroll College.