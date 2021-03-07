 Skip to main content
Getting Ahead

New associates

Amalia Sundberg has joined A&E Design, a multi-faceted design firm with offices across Montana and in Seattle. As the firm’s marketing coordinator, Sundberg helps tell A&E’s stories to regional audiences through print and digital channels. Originally from Sweden, she graduated from Academy of Arts University in San Francisco with a degree in advertising and account strategy. Her experience with global advertising firm Citizen Group led to work with diverse clients, such as the Superbowl Host Committee, Amnesty International, City/County of San Francisco, and the Larry King Cardiac Foundation.

Dan Reynolds joined A&E Design’s Bozeman branch as a project architect.  After graduating from the University of Kansas with a master's degree in architecture in 2011, Reynolds garnered career experience in Kansas and Vermont, including an award-winning sustainable studio remodel for Vermont Public Radio.  

getting ahead stockimage
Sundberg

Sundberg

Reynolds

Reynolds

