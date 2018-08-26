Elected
United Way of Missoula County has named longtime volunteers Coby Stone and Melissa Matassa-Stone co-chairs of its 2018 annual fundraising campaign and Development Committee. Stone is a regional sales manager with BTG, a process-solutions company, and has more than 18 years of experience in chemical engineering and project management. Matassa-Stone, P.E., is a senior project engineer in WGM Group's Missoula office, with more than 15 years of experience in the civil and environmental engineering fields. She heads WGM Group’s Environmental Division. Matassa-Stone is vice president of the board of United Way and former chair of its Community Impact Committee.
Promotions
Katherine LePiane has been promoted from packaging at Elite One Source Nutritional Services to second shift supervisor. LePiane brings over 10 years of management experience. She has a pharmaceutical technician background. She is a jack-of-all-trades. In addition to her technician license LePiane also holds a cosmetology license.