Getting Ahead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Associates

Michael H. Hekman has joined Garlington, Lohn and Robinson, PLLP as an attorney. Hekman has been practicing for over seven years focusing in bankruptcy, banking, real estate and tax law. He advises lenders, banks and businesses in debt restructuring and workouts, real and personal property foreclosures and represents landlords in landlord-tenant disputes. Hekman obtained his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University and he also holds a Masters of Laws in Taxation from the University of Washington School of Law. He can be reached at 406-523-2500.

Teresa Sacks joined the staff of Missoula Aging Services as the Aging Mastery Program Facilitator. Since 2008 Sacks has been employed at University Nevada, Reno. She has experience in research, development, presenting and teaching. Currently, she is an instructor of a web-based graduate and undergraduate course titled, “Aging and Addiction.” From 2001 to 2014 she worked at Sanford Center for Aging in a variety of positions including Project Director, Health Research Analyst and Graduate Assistant. She has authored and co-authored several publications and manuals on topics of public health and gerontology. She earned an Advance Graduate Certificate in Addiction Treatment and Prevention Services, a Master of Public Health, a Bachelor of Arts and holds a Gerontology Certificate.