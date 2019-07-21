Promotions
Lisa Maynard was promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO) at The Springs Living. In this role Maynard will develop human resource strategies focused on recruiting, training, developing and retaining the best employees for the company’s senior living communities located throughout Oregon and Montana. Most recently Maynard was Director of People and Processes, overseeing the implementation of the company’s Shine Training and Development program. A graduate of Oregon State University’s Health Administration program, Maynard will earn her masters in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University this fall.
Elected
Amy Matheny, M.D., of Missoula, was elected president and Jeremy Mitchell, D.O., of Big Sky, was elected president-elect of the Montana Academy of Family Physicians.