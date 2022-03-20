Getting Ahead

New Associates

Kira Kamrud, DPT has joined the Alpine Physical Therapy-Blue Mountain team. Kamrud is a University of Montana graduate who is returning to Missoula after earning her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Vermont last year. Her clinical interests are in orthopedic and sports injury. She is certified in concussion management and enjoys working with runners and athletes of all ages. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-251-2323 to schedule an appointment with Kira.

Kyle Adams has joined ALLWEST as a project assistant in the Missoula office. Adams graduated magna cum laude form the University of Montana in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in environmental studies and a certificate in community agriculture. ALLWEST maintains a professional staff of engineers, geologists, and engineers-in-training.

Denise Janey has joined the Missoula Developmental Service Corporation. Janey received her MBA in human resource management and strategic management from Liberty University. She is also certified in SHRM Senior Certified Professional and HRCI Senior Professional in Human Resources. Janey is originally from Missoula and has lived here for 17 years. She is excited to join MDSC to serve the organization and personnel in pursuing its mission to serve the community to its highest capability.

Justin Philbrick has joined the Ink Realty Group. He can be reached at 406-728-8270 and justin@inkmt.com for all your real estate needs.

Dr. Mary Perry has joined Community Physician Group's Stevensville Family Medicine. Dr. Perry is a board certified family and preventive medicine physician providing health care to families and individuals of all ages. She has a special interest in preventive care, pediatrics, women's health, diabetes, smoking cessation and acute care. Dr. Perry received her medical degree from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and completed her residency in family and preventive medicine as well as her master's degree in public health at Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California. Her office is located in downtown Stevensville. Call 406-777-2775 or visit communitymed.org.

Elected

Aaron Atkinson has been elected CEO of Missoula Developmental Service Corporation. Atkinson has over 29 years of experience supporting people with disabilities and began his career as a direct support professional. He is a Licensed Master Social Worker, Certified Residential Child Care Program Administrator, and a former CARF International surveyor.

