New business
Kim Wishcamper is offering pet photography and copywriting services through her newly relocated business, Lint Roller Productions. She also works as a freelance travel writer, with articles and images appearing in a number of national print publications. Visit lintrollerproductions.com.
United Way of Missoula County has launched a new membership-based nonprofit center to support, strengthen and better connect Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli county nonprofit organizations. The Missoula Nonprofit Center (MNC) is a result of the merger of the Missoula Nonprofit Network and Volunteer Missoula, and functions as a program of United Way of Missoula County, with its own staff, funding, and website at www.MissoulaNonprofitCenter.org. MNC will provide Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli county nonprofits and nonprofit professionals with trainings, networking opportunities, information sharing and other resources. MNC will also offer multiple public information platforms through the website: a public calendar for nonprofits to submit their events, a job board for nonprofits to advertise employment opportunities and a curated news feed of articles of interest to and about Missoula-area nonprofits.
New owners
Jesse and Sasha Mullen have purchased the local new and used bookstore Browsing Bison Books at 515 Main St., Deer Lodge. The Mullens own the Philipsburg Mail and Silver State Post (Deer Lodge), AdEd Pro, and are part-owners of the Thermopolis Independent Record.