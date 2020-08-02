Getting Ahead

Certification

The Montana Gerontology Society announces the appointment of four new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2020-2021. Joining the board of directors are Joanna McCormick, Carol McKenzie, Daniel Koltz, and Pamela Longmire. McCormick is a clinical psychologist and received her Ph.D. from the University of Montana, Missoula. She holds a bachelor of science in Family and Human Development from Utah State University. Currently, she is a staff psychologist and Director of Psychology Training Programs at Fort Harrison Medical Center. McKenzie retired from the U.S. Navy and started at University of Montana in 2016. She is in the third year of the pharmacy program and studied gerontology as a minor. She participates in several organizations such as Missoula Aging Services, Alzheimer’s Association and the UM Gerontology Society. Koltz is an instructor and program leader of gerontology at Montana State University. He completed his doctorate degree in gerontology from Concordia University-Chicago. Longmire is an aging and long-term care specialist focusing on direct-care training and quality improvement with sustainability. She has over 30 years’ experience in health care, several years in hospitals, meeting patients’ needs in emergency, surgical, medical, NICU, ICU and numerous other departments. She is certified in Positive Approach to Care, Music and Memory, a Dementia Practitioner and Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care Trainer. The slate of board members for 2020-2021 includes: Laurie Miller, president; Pamela Longmire, president elect; Maja Pedersen, secretary; Joe Purcell, treasurer; Jeri Delys, at-large communications; Aubrey Hancock, at-large public relations; Joanna McCormick, provider rep; Daniel Koltz; education rep; Carol McKenzie, student rep.