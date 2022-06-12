Getting Ahead

New associates

Michael D. Bybee has joined the law firm of Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP. Bybee is admitted to practice in Montana and Idaho State Courts and has been practicing law in Missoula for approximately 10 years. Bybee's practice comprises both litigation and transaction work. Bybee can be reached at 406-523-2500.

Recognition

Brian Salonen of Westpac Wealth Partners recently received the prestigious "Top of the Million Dollar Round Table" award. The MDRT is a prominent and exclusive group of financial specialists that focus on networking, education, personal and professional growth. Those who meet all these standards are awarded. You can reach Salonen at brian.salonen@westpacwealth.com or 406-728-6699 ext. 106.

Gabriel Silverman of Gecko Designs was one of just under 100 national businesses that attended Google's National Business Meetup in early May. Silverman was the only Montana-based business owner in attendance. Attendees learned from expert speakers, met and networked with other businesses from across the country.

