Getting Ahead

New associates

Rachel L. Wagner has joined the law firm Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP as an associate attorney. Her practice areas include civil litigation, insurance defense, real estate law, estate planning, and business law. Wagner brings experience to the position that she gained working as a managing real estate broker in Seattle, Washington. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Public Health at MSU Bozeman. After a career in real estate, she returned to Missoula to obtain her Juris Doctor from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. Rachel is happy to be in her hometown practicing law.

Marisa L. Heiling has joined the law firm Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP as an associate attorney. She brings experience gained from her time as a clerk for Honorable Judge Michael G. Moses in Montana's Thirteenth Judicial District Court. Her practice areas include civil litigation, insurance defense, municipal law and business law. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Biology at Butler University in Indiana. She moved on to attend the Vermont Law School in South Royalton, Vermont.

Keith Hatten has joined KPAX and the Montana Television Network as news director for the Missoula and Kalispell newsrooms. Hatten previously served as assistant news director for WRTV in Indianapolis. KPAX and WRTV are both owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Prior to his time in Indianapolis, Hatten worked as the assistant news director for the CBS affiliate in West Lafayette, Indiana. His television career started as a photographer transitioning into news and sports reporting before taking a photojournalist role at WXIN in Indianapolis. Hatten graduated from Purdue University with a B.A. in Media, Technology and Society.

Elected

David Roberts, a senior engineer and partner at Apex Engineering Services in Missoula, has joined the Montana Red Cross board of directors. Before joining Apex, Roberts was the vice president of projects at Banker Steel in Lynchburg, Va., and the architectural and structural department manager at Wiley/Wilson, also in Lynchburg. He attended Rice University in Houston and spent his summers in college working on a ranch near White Sulphur Springs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0