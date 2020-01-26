{{featured_button_text}}
Rude

Rude

New associates

Kristen Clark has joined Clearwater Montana Properties as a full-time realtor in Missoula. Clark has had a  career in highway construction. She will be serving in the Missoula and Frenchtown valley area.

Appointed

Kaia Peterson has been appointed as the executive director of NeighborWorks Montana (NWMT). Peterson has been the assistant director of NWMT for the last seven years. She has experience in housing and finance. Peterson has a B.A. from Bates College and an MBA from the University of Washington. She is a member of the Missoula Housing Authority board and the Providence St. Patrick Hospital Western Montana Service Area Community Ministry board. NeighborWorks Montana is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that works with a network of statewide partners to deliver HUD-approved homebuyer education and counseling, and provide appropriate financing for the purchase, preservation and development of all types of homes.  

