Getting Ahead

New associates

Bethany Taylor and Megan Robson have joined Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Taylor, an Associate Broker, has eight years of experience. She was recently awarded the Realtor's Choice by her peers, for the second consecutive year. In addition to holding ABR, AHWD, GRI and PSA designations from the National Association of Realtors, she serves as a committee member for the public school initiative MOR4Kids through the Missoula Organization of Realtors. She can be reached at 406-396-0704 or btaylor@glaciersir.comRobson, a Realtor, is a lifelong Montana resident as well as a remodeling and design enthusiast. She can be reached at 406-529-8436 or mrobson@glaciersir.com.

