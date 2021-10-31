Getting Ahead

New associates

Travis Monroe has been appointed Director of Marketing and Creative at Lake Missoula Tea Company, an artisanal loose leaf tea company known for sourcing premium teas from sustainable sources worldwide. He will be responsible for marketing strategy, brand positioning, advertising, and communications. Monroe has over 30 years of experience in marketing, creative, and design roles. Prior to joining Lake Missoula Tea Company, Monroe served as a marketing and creative consultant for new businesses across the Pacific Northwest. Over the course of his career, Monroe held marketing and creative leadership positions at Deluxe Corporation, Merrill Corporation, J Street Technology, Destination Marketing, and The Seattle Times.

New location

Rasmusson Law offices will be located at 218 E. Front St. Suite 200 starting Nov. 1. The phone numbers will change to 406-549-3323 and 406-317-7896. Fax is 406-317-7907. P.O. Box 7825 and email will remain the same. Eric Rasmusson, licensed since 1992, practices in the areas of personal injury and Worker's Compensation.

Recognition

Claude A. Tonnerre, MD, FACP has been named Laureate of the Montana Chapter of the American College of Physicians (ACP). The Laureate Award honors Fellows and Masters of ACP who have demonstrated by their example and conduct an abiding commitment to excellence in medical care, education, or research and in service to their community, and the Montana Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Tonnerre currently works both as a hospitalist and in the outpatient infectious diseases clinic at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. In January 2019, he became the Medicine Division Chief at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

