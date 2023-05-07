New associates

Caitlin Stainken has been named Zootown Art Community Center’s next executive director. Stainken comes to the ZACC after almost a decade at Submittable, where she grew the Missoula-based SaaS (Software as a Service) company as a leader on their sales team. In addition to her sales and leadership history, she also has a background in the visual, performing, and written arts, combined with a deep passion for promoting accessible arts experiences for all. She attended Boston College where she studied English and painting, then moved to Chicago where she joined the experimental theater company, the Neofuturists, where she was an ensemble member for several years. During her time with the Neofuturists, she also wrote and acted in a handful of indie films.

Promotion

Donna Nicholson has been promoted to vice president at Stockman Bank. She serves as statewide customer experience officer acting as a liaison between branches and departments to enhance the overall customer experience and ensure great, personalized service to all clients. Nicholson brings nearly a decade of banking experience to the position, which includes, customer relations, new accounts and employee training. She has been with Stockman since 2015. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration in accounting from the University of Montana.

Lynn Stenerson was promoted to vice president, Real Estate Loan Officer at Stockman Bank. Her responsibilities include servicing real estate loans while assisting clients in becoming homeowners, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, or utilizing their home as an investment tool. Stenerson joined Stockman in 2016 and has been an instrumental part of the bank’s home lending team. She may be reached at 406-258-1434.

Teresa Morrison has been promoted to vice president, Real Estate Market Manager in Missoula. Her responsibilities include managing the real estate lending team, servicing real estate loans while assisting clients in becoming homeowners, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, or utilizing their home as an investment tool. Morrison joined Stockman in 2017 and has been an instrumental part of the bank’s home lending team. She may be reached at 406-258-1423.

Simon McCann was promoted to associate vice president, commercial loan officer, and ag specialist at Stockman Bank. His responsibilities include managing the credit analyst department, developing and servicing commercial loans and assisting clients with their agricultural lending needs. McCann graduated from MSU Bozeman with a degree in agricultural business/economics in 2016 and completed an MBA in executive development in 2019. He joined Stockman Bank in 2020. He may be reached at 406-258-1365.

Recognition

Community Medical Center (CMC), received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. This national distinction celebrates Community Medical Center’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors. The grades just released by Leapfrog reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.