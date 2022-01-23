Getting Ahead

New associates
Tim Giesler has joined the Erck Hotels Management and Development Company's corporate team as regional sales director and Operations Support. Giesler has been with Erck Hotels for over 12 years in various capacities including general manager, director of sales, and operations support. Giesler has strong ties to the Missoula, Great Falls, and Billings communities and a knowledge of the tourism industry. The Erck Hotel's properties include the Billings properties of the Hampton Inn by Hilton the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, and the Homewood Suites by Hilton, the Great Falls properties of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn by Hilton, and our Missoula property under development — the Homewood Suites by Hilton. Giesler can be reached at 406-239-5569.
Sydney Williams, DPT joined the downtown team of physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy. Williams earned her undergraduate degree from Whitman College and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Eastern Washington. Her clinical interests are post-operative rehabilitation and treatment of the hip, knee, ankle and shoulder. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-549-0064 to schedule an appointment.