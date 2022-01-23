Getting Ahead

New associates

Tim Giesler has joined the Erck Hotels Management and Development Company's corporate team as regional sales director and Operations Support. Giesler has been with Erck Hotels for over 12 years in various capacities including general manager, director of sales, and operations support. Giesler has strong ties to the Missoula, Great Falls, and Billings communities and a knowledge of the tourism industry. The Erck Hotel's properties include the Billings properties of the Hampton Inn by Hilton the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, and the Homewood Suites by Hilton, the Great Falls properties of the Hilton Garden Inn and the Hampton Inn by Hilton, and our Missoula property under development — the Homewood Suites by Hilton. Giesler can be reached at 406-239-5569.