New associates
Brian Hanson is the newest service technician to join LONG Building Technologies. He formerly worked Reliable Restaurant Repair. He received his degree from WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, and brings 13 years of industry experience to his new role. He will not only be repairing, installing, servicing, and performing preventative maintenance on HVAC equipment, but restaurant equipment as well. LONG has been engineering, securing, servicing, and automating systems in commercial buildings for over 50 years and expanded into Montana in 2016. Phone 406-274-5435 or visit long.com/montana.
Shera Simmerman has joined Stockman Bank Missoula as a real estate loan officer. She will develop and service real estate loans while assisting clients in becoming homeowners, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, or utilizing their home as an investment tool. Simmerman’s 20-year banking career includes experience in loan processing, customer service and business development. As a lender, she offers the full range of conventional and government financing options along with jumbo and portfolio products. Her office is located at 3615 Brooks St. Phone 258-1398.
Shawna Smith has joined Stockman Bank Missoula as a real estate loan assistant. She will assist with processing real estate loans and submitting loan files to underwriting. Smith brings over five years of banking experience to the position. Her expertise will assist Stockman Bank in deepening client relationships and expanding its real estate loan portfolio. Smith will be active in community involvement through participation in the bank’s ongoing donation and sponsorship activities. Her office is located at 321 W. Broadway. Phone 258-1442.
Elected
Randy Riley, Montana district manager and a vice president of Wells Fargo, and Jim Strauss, Missoulian publisher, have joined United Way of Missoula County's board of directors. Riley, a 23-year veteran of the financial services industry, has led banking teams in Oregon, Idaho and Montana. His community leadership positions include past service as chair of the Helena Business Improvement District board of trustees, Helena Parking Commission, and St. Peter’s Health Foundation board of directors. Riley currently serves on the Montana Foodbank Network board of directors. Strauss was named publisher of the Missoulian and the Ravalli Republic in 2018, after 23 years at the Great Falls Tribune, where he served as executive editor for eight years and as publisher and editor for 15 years. Strauss has received numerous industry honors, and has served on and led several boards of directors, including the Great Falls Development Authority, the C.M. Russell Museum, the Montana State Chamber of Commerce, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the University of Montana President’s Advisory Council, and the Montana Newspaper Association.