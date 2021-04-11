Getting Ahead

New associates
A&E Design, an integrated design firm with five locations across Montana and Seattle, Washington, welcomes Bill Muth and Tiffini Gallant to its team of innovators. As a construction project manager with extensive experience in both architecture and contracting, Muth oversees the firm’s projects with a unique perspective. He received a Master of Architecture from Clemson University and has spent more than 20 years managing high-end residential construction projects across the United States. Gallant joins the A&E Design staff as creative writer. She holds advanced communications degrees from Georgetown University and Montana State University-Billings, and broad experience writing for multiple industries. Gallant will craft copy for the firm’s five locations and diverse clientele, further aiding A&E Design in providing an array of creative services throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Trevor Anderson and Elizabeth Lockwood are also new staff additions at A&E Design. Having recently completed a Master of Architecture from Montana State University, Anderson joins the firm’s Missoula office as a designer. He is a Colorado native with a passion for communicating with clients and exceeding their needs in the built environment. Lockwood will work out of A&E Design’s Kalispell office as a designer. She comes to Montana from Oregon, where she earned an interior architecture degree from University of Oregon and garnered 16 years’ experience. She will view the firm’s projects through a unique lens to unite design function and form with the way occupants use and feel in a space. Passionate about creating connection and fostering community, Lockwood hosts an interior design podcast called Mile Long Trace during her free time.
Bank of Montana is excited to introduce its new Managing Director of Community Lending, Pri Fernando. Pri, a long-time Missoula resident, is joining Bank of Montana’s team with 20 years of executive banking experience. He has banking endorsements in capital markets, commercial real estate, credit risk management, municipal financial products and he is a CPA. Pri takes pride in business development. Bank of Montana is looking forward to having Pri establish new, and strengthen current Bank of Montana business banking relationships. Pri specializes in customizing loans to meet the special needs of customers. As a former CFO, he understands the capital and cash flow needs of businesses. He takes pride in coaching and mentoring top performers.
Dr. Steven Cohen, has joined Community FirstCare, in Missoula. Dr. Cohen specializes in common non-emergent conditions impacting pediatrics to geriatrics such as broken bones, sprains and strains, common illnesses, as well as minor burns, cuts and lacerations. Dr. Cohen received his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, residency from Overlook Family Medicine Residency, Columbia University and is a member of the Wilderness Medical Society. Dr. Cohen and his family have been in Montana since 2001, where he practiced medicine in Billings, on the Crow Reservation and in Kalispell. He will be caring for patients at both FirstCare locations, Trempers on Brooks Street and North Reserve Street CommunityFirstCare.com.
The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) announced the reappointment of Pete Johnson, President and CEO of Opportunity Bank of Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT), to serve on ICIBA’s Independent Community Bankers Political Action Committee (ICBPAC). ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks and plays a vital role in advocacy with key allies in Congress to strengthen the mission of ICBA. Johnson has served in other volunteer roles for the ICBA, and is the current Montana Delegate to the ICBA Federal Delegate Board. In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Johnson’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Montana to promote pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. The ICBA creates and promotes and environment where community banks flourish.
Recognition
Gina Morton, M.Ed., Director Lolo Preschool and Childcare announced that the school has received 5 STARS, the highest rating from Montana’s Early Childhood Services Bureau’s Best Beginnings STARS to Quality program.