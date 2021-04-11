Getting Ahead

New associates

A&E Design, an integrated design firm with five locations across Montana and Seattle, Washington, welcomes Bill Muth and Tiffini Gallant to its team of innovators. As a construction project manager with extensive experience in both architecture and contracting, Muth oversees the firm’s projects with a unique perspective. He received a Master of Architecture from Clemson University and has spent more than 20 years managing high-end residential construction projects across the United States. Gallant joins the A&E Design staff as creative writer. She holds advanced communications degrees from Georgetown University and Montana State University-Billings, and broad experience writing for multiple industries. Gallant will craft copy for the firm’s five locations and diverse clientele, further aiding A&E Design in providing an array of creative services throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Trevor Anderson and Elizabeth Lockwood are also new staff additions at A&E Design. Having recently completed a Master of Architecture from Montana State University, Anderson joins the firm’s Missoula office as a designer. He is a Colorado native with a passion for communicating with clients and exceeding their needs in the built environment. Lockwood will work out of A&E Design’s Kalispell office as a designer. She comes to Montana from Oregon, where she earned an interior architecture degree from University of Oregon and garnered 16 years’ experience. She will view the firm’s projects through a unique lens to unite design function and form with the way occupants use and feel in a space. Passionate about creating connection and fostering community, Lockwood hosts an interior design podcast called Mile Long Trace during her free time.