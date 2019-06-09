New associates
Janelle Fivecoat, Gail Duncan, Janice Calf Looking and Jeri Barta have joined the EXIT Realty Missoula team. Janelle Fivecoat can be reached at 406-493-9325 or email her at janelle@exitrealtymsla.com. Gail Duncan can be reached at 406-560-3292 or email her at gail@exitrealtymsla.com. Janice Calf Looking can be reached at 406-241-9810 or email her at janice@exitrealtymsla.com. Jeri Barta can be reached at 406-671-0402 or email her at jeri@exitrealtymsla.com.
Dr. Margaret Coffey now practices at the recently opened Natural Health and Wellness Clinic in Missoula. Dr. Coffey specializes in providing adjunctive care to patients diagnosed with cancer. She centers treatment around patient preferences and incorporates a broad spectrum of treatment possibilities. She also has a special interest in providing primary care. Dr. Coffey has practiced in Montana since 2016, when she founded Yellow Pine Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of Bastyr University and completed a residency at Champlain Center for Natural Medicine in Vermont. She can be reached at 406-317-1965.
Real estate agents David Maynard, Willis Wise, Theresa Hamilton and Ryan Swantner have joined Ink Realty Group. They can be reached at 728-8270 for all your real estate needs.