Getting Ahead

New associates

Lori Rutledge has joined Community Physician Group as the new executive director. She came to Community from a sister LifePoint Health hospital in Arizona. Rutledge received her bachelor of science in nursing from New Mexico State University and her Master's of Nursing Science, with a focus in administration, from the University of Phoenix. She has experience working as a hospital charge nurse in New Mexico, Texas and Arizona. While in Arizona, she transitioned from clinical care to physician services administration where she led a multi-specialty medical group. She brings knowledge and experience in growing service lines, implementation of new service lines, medical group administration and clinical operations for primary and specialty care clinics.

Beth Hock, DNP, RN, NE-BC, FACHE, has been selected as Providence St. Patrick Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer. Hock worked at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, and most recently she has been the interim vice president and Chief Operating and Chief Nursing Officer at St. James Hospital in Butte. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing and hospital operations in community hospitals, long-term acute care settings, and large, integrated health systems. She has expertise in regulatory readiness, budget management, and development and implementation of programs principled on evidence-based research and national standards. Her strengths include process management to promote workflow efficiencies using Lean Six Sigma, and the creation and development of an organizational Magnet culture. Throughout her career, Hock has led health care organizations through accreditations, Magnet and Pathway designations, shared governance, and major building projects. She has received several professional recognitions, the most recent being the Daisy Leader of the Year award and Nevada’s Nurse Advocate of the Year.