New associates
Katherine (Katie) Clark has joined Territorial-Landworks, Inc., a Montana-based engineering and surveying firm, as an administrative assistant. Clark brings an extensive background in customer service and office administration gained through work experience at Keller Williams. Clark will work directly with the TLI team and clients to keep projects organized.
Promotions
Christina Loucks has been promoted to Planning Technician at Territorial-Landworks, Inc., a Montana-based engineering and surveying firm. Loucks joined the firm in May of 2017 and has been an integral part of the Land Development and Planning team, growing in her skills and abilities. In her new position, she will provide additional technical assistance in the administration of planning ordinances, plans review, prepping recording documents and site visits.
Elected
Spirit at Play Early Childhood Program elected four new board members, Britt Lowney, John Shea, Lauren Karnopp and Elaine Shea. Current board members are Jori Quinlan, president; Tyler Gernant, president elect/secretary; Matthew Holden, treasurer; Kevin Flynn, fundraising chair; Jennifer Long, board member and Calida Davis, executive director.
The following board members were elected to the Big Sky Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management for 2019: Sherrie Sorenson, CRT, Missoula Aging Services, president; Alona Simonovich, Missoula Federal Credit Union, president-elect; Jodie Rasmussen, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, The Lifelong Learning Center, past president; Deanna Keller, Ed. D., Missoula Federal Credit Union, vice president of education and certification; Deborah Derrick Gass, PHR, SHRP-CP, Missoula Job Service, vice president of membership; Amanda Fisher, SHRM-CP, LumenAd, vice president of programs; Bethany Williamson, Associated Employers, legislative liaison; Brittany Waiss, PHR, SHRM-CP, KettleHouse Brewing Co., marketing and public relations; Lacey Harrington, PHR, SHRM-CP, Doubletree by Hilton, newsletter editor; Susan Massey, PHR, Daily’s Premium Meats, secretary; Martha Ripley, Opportunity Resources, Inc., special projects coordinator; Austin Hobza, Paradise Dental Technologies, Inc., treasurer; Susie Johnston, SHRM-SCP, Frenchtown School District 40, webmaster; and Denise Rabe, SHRM-CP, Missoula Job Service, workforce development and diversity chair.