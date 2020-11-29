Getting Ahead

New business

Dr. Linda Matz has opened Bloom Chiropractic and Wellness Center located at 3700 S. Russell St. No. 115. She has provided holistic care to infants, children, and adults for 27 years in Missoula. She continues to provide Blair upper cervical chiropractic technique for the neck and specific low force care of the spine, trigger point therapy, and lumbar/low back traction therapy. She will also continue using a gentle form of craniosacral fascial release for infants called the Gillespie Approach. This technique helps fussy, colicky, gassy bellies, head distortion, latching and sucking issues or release any childbirth tension. Matz has expanded her services to include customized nutritional therapy to address underlying health issues and LENS neurofeedback known to disrupt pain patterns, bring more mental clarity and calmness to mind and body, to name a few of the many benefits. Visit bloomchiropractor.com.

New associates

John Harrington and Pamela West have joined EXIT Realty Missoula as real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Missoula is located at 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13.