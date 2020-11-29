Getting Ahead

New business
Dr. Linda Matz has opened Bloom Chiropractic and Wellness Center located at 3700 S. Russell St. No. 115. She has provided holistic care to infants, children, and adults for 27 years in Missoula. She continues to provide Blair upper cervical chiropractic technique for the neck and specific low force care of the spine, trigger point therapy, and lumbar/low back traction therapy. She will also continue using a gentle form of craniosacral fascial release for infants called the Gillespie Approach. This technique helps fussy, colicky, gassy bellies, head distortion, latching and sucking issues or release any childbirth tension. Matz has expanded her services to include customized nutritional therapy to address underlying health issues and LENS neurofeedback known to disrupt pain patterns, bring more mental clarity and calmness to mind and body, to name a few of the many benefits. Visit bloomchiropractor.com.
New associates
John Harrington and Pamela West have joined EXIT Realty Missoula as real estate sales professionals. EXIT Realty Missoula is located at 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13.
United Way of Missoula County has announced leadership of its new substance-abuse prevention initiative. Shannan Sproull has been hired as project director of Missoula Substance Abuse Connect, a community-wide effort to address substance abuse in Missoula County through prevention, treatment, diversion and recovery. Janna Lundquist will chair the initiative. Sproull brings expertise in substance abuse prevention and mental health, most recently serving as a substance abuse prevention specialist at Western Montana Mental Health Center, and for more than a decade as a school and youth counselor. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in counseling education, both from the University of Montana. Lundquist, the chief executive officer of Janna Lundquist Consulting, has a long career in business and nonprofit management and leadership. She is a former president of the United Way of Missoula County board of directors.
Recognition
Rod Harsell was awarded the Radio Salesperson of the Year award given annually by the Montana Broadcasters Association. Harsell is an advertising sales and marketing consultant with Mountain Broadcasting and Digital in Missoula. Harsell specializes in working with successful small and medium sized businesses in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. Contact Harsell at MissoulaAdvertising.com.
The Missoula Nonprofit Center honored several community leaders in philanthropy. All Nations Health Center was named Outstanding Organization for its many health-care services and the way in which the organization has adapted and persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbara Behan received the Outstanding Philanthropist award for making and donating more than 1,000 washable face masks distributed by United Way of Missoula County to frontline workers, childcare facilities, nonprofits and schools.
Ted Geilen, volunteer executive director of Recycling Works, was named Outstanding Volunteer for devoting countless hours to providing efficient and cost-effective recycling services to hundreds of individuals and dozens of businesses around Missoula.
Robert Giblin, director of finance and administration at the Downtown Missoula Partnership, received the Outstanding Fundraising Professional award for raising funds for DMP’s Small Business Emergency Fund, which has helped locally-owned businesses navigate economic difficulties experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, as a volunteer board member, Giblin has raised thousands of dollars in sponsorships for City Club Missoula.
Zuzana Jean Remes was named Outstanding Young Philanthropist. Remes, a junior at Hellgate High School, has volunteered for and helped organize several Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action events, volunteered for Missoula Rises programs, and taken part in several human rights, environmental, and equality marches and rallies. Additionally, she has worked to help get out the vote during elections.
