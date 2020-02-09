Getting Ahead

New associates

Spine Surgeon, Dr. Zackery Witte has joined the team at Missoula Bone & Joint. As a fellowship-trained spine surgeon, he specializes in spine and neck surgery. Dr. Witte obtained his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in Fort Wayne, Indiana, internship and residency from University of Kentucky, completing his fellowship in spine surgery at Houston Methodist/Texas Medical Center in Houston. Phone 721-4436.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Spine Surgeon, Dr. Joel Torretti has joined Northern Rockies Orthopaedics. As a board-certified spine surgeon, he specializes in spine and neck surgery. Dr. Torretti received his medical degree, internship and residency from Penn State University, completing his fellowship in spine surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock and AO spine surgery from University of Bern in Switzerland. Phone 728-6101.

Appointed

Boone Karlberg announced that Randy J. Tanner has been appointed as an Appellate Lawyer Representative for the Ninth Circuit, with his term beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2022. There are 22 representatives across the Ninth Circuit, and Tanner is the sole representative from Montana. In this role, appellate lawyers work closely with the Ninth Circuit judges to liaison various initiatives, etc., with attorneys that regularly practice in the Ninth.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0