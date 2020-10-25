Getting Ahead

New associates
Magda Chaney joined the staff of Arts Missoula as the Development Director, following several years at the University of Montana Foundation.
Bunny Wandler and Russ Wandler have joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Kalispell Office. Prior to her career in real estate, Bunny owned a catering business in the Flathead Valley. Russ attended the University of Montana. After college, he pursued a 21 year career with Albertsons, nine of which he served as store director. Bunny can be reached by phone at 406-470-0534 or by email at bunnywandler@eralambros.com. Russ can be reached by phone at 406-450-8727 or by email at russwandler@eralambros.com.
Cassie Sheets will serve as the new executive director of Writing Coaches of Montana, a one-on-one writing mentorship program that serves thousands of children in public schools across the state. Prior to joining Writing Coaches of Montana, Sheets served as an adjunct professor in the Sociology Department and an academic advisor in the College of Humanities and Sciences at the University of Montana. She brings with her non-profit and writing experience. Sheets earned a bachelor of arts in Women’s Studies from Gettysburg College, a Master of Arts in Children’s Literature from Simmons University, and a Master of Arts in Sociology from the University of Montana.
Kristin Hertz has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate’s Polson office as a member of the top producing Hertz Team. Hertz began her real estate career in 2005. In addition to her career in real estate, she has worked in corporate wellness with Moody’s Market, Inc. since 2007, where she earned the Montana State Department of Health and Human Services award for “Outstanding Achievement in Worksite Health Promotion” every year for the past six years. Hertz has taught yoga and meditation since 2008; she received a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of Montana in 2002. Hertz can be reached by phone at 406-270-3288 or by email at kristinhertz@eralambros.com.
