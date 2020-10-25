Getting Ahead

Kristin Hertz has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate’s Polson office as a member of the top producing Hertz Team. Hertz began her real estate career in 2005. In addition to her career in real estate, she has worked in corporate wellness with Moody’s Market, Inc. since 2007, where she earned the Montana State Department of Health and Human Services award for “Outstanding Achievement in Worksite Health Promotion” every year for the past six years. Hertz has taught yoga and meditation since 2008; she received a bachelor of science degree in political science from the University of Montana in 2002. Hertz can be reached by phone at 406-270-3288 or by email at kristinhertz@eralambros.com.