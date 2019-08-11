New associates
OB/GYN physician, Dr. Dionne Drakulich, has joined Community Physician Group–OB/GYN with her husband, Dr. Paul Baumgartner. Dr. Drakulich specializes in women’s health including wellness checks for women of all ages, infertility management, full spectrum gynecologic and prenatal care, and minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Drakulich received her medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno, Nevada. She completed her residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Call 406-327-4640.
Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Bradley Coots, has joined Lift Plastic Surgery. As a board-certified plastic surgeon, he specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery for adults and children. Dr. Coots received his medical doctor from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield, Illinois, plastic surgery residency from Michigan State University–GRMERC, Grand Rapids, Michigan, microsurgery, craniofacial/pediatric plastic surgery fellowships from the University of Tennessee and Necker Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and Paris, France, as well as microvascular and hand surgery fellowship from The Buncke Clinic, University of California, San Francisco. Visit Liftmissoula.com or call 406-327-3895.
Natalie Anderson and Codi Filcher have joined EXIT Realty Missoula's team of real estate professionals. Anderson has a background in marketing and running a small business; she can be reached at 406-207-2963 or email her at natalie@exitrealtymsla.com. Filcher has a background in the service industry; she can be reached at 406-350-3082 or email her at codi@exitrealtymsla.com.
Janet Frey has joined Stockman Bank as a teller for the Missoula market. Her responsibilities include maintaining and developing customer relationships, assisting customers with their financial needs and providing quality customer service. Frey brings over 23 years of banking experience to the position. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and may be reached at 406-258-1400.
Mike Mayen, E.I., has joined the team at Territorial-Landworks, Inc. (TLI), a Montana-based firm. Mayen brings experience in both civil engineering and surveying to TLI’s Missoula office with a background that includes project management, primarily focused on stormwater management, and utility and infrastructure designs. Mayen received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University where he graduated with honors. He and his wife recently relocated back to Montana from Estes Park, Colorado.
Promotions
Misti Krause has been promoted to the position of Missoula Job Service Pathways supervisor. Krause has worked for the Department of Labor and Industry for the past six years as a client advocate in the Pathways Program and has been managing the Education Pays and Subsidized Employment programs for over two years. She brings with her the knowledge of the Pathways Program and looks forward to continuing the collaboration with our community partners.
Elected
The Rotary Club of Missoula Sunrise elected the following new officers for the 2019/2020 year: John Haines, Missoula Ace, president; Matt Douchette, New York Life, president elect; Sandy Bollom, Farmer's State Bank, president elect nominee.