New associates
Jesse Rockwood has joined Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties in the Missoula office. Rockwood joins his Mom, Germaine Haberman, who brings over 30 years of full time real estate experience and expertise. He can be reached at 406-544-7210.
Promotions
The Board of Directors at Farmers State Bank announced the following promotions: Greg Yockey was elected Chief Executive Officer, and has joined the Board of Directors. Mark Anderson was elected to Executive Vice President/Chief Lending Officer. Jamie Tadvick was elected to Vice President/Senior Commercial Lender. Farmers State Bank, which opened in 1907, is independently owned and operated banks, and has full-service branches in Victor, Darby, Hamilton, Stevensville, Florence, Lolo, Missoula, Helena and Kalispell. Visit farmersebank.com.