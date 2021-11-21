Getting Ahead

New associates

Dana Solge, DPT, has joined Alpine Physical Therapy's North Reserve team of physical therapists. Solge earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland and her doctorate from the University of New England in Portland, Maine. She specializes in pelvic health and orthopedics and has earned her Pelvic Rehabilitation Practitioner Certification. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-541-2606.

Recognition

Providence St. Patrick Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021, one of only two hospitals in Montana to achieve this recognition. This is the hospital’s 11th "A" in a row and straight A since 2016. This national distinction recognizes St. Pat’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

Donations

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation has selected 97 food banks, food pantries, rescue missions, homeless shelters, United Ways, and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to receive a combined $313,500 in additional grant funds to aid them in helping Montana’s most vulnerable citizens during the continuing pandemic. The foundation’s special Holiday Giving Program is in addition to other grants that are awarded annually to these basic needs organizations and is intended to provide the resources they need to ensure that individuals and families have nutritious food during the holiday season.

