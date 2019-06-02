New business
LONG Building Technologies announced the opening of a new office in Missoula. LONG has been providing building solutions for over 50 years and expanded into Montana in 2016. Local Missoulian Eric Thompson is heading up this effort. Thompson has been in the heating and air conditioning industry for over 25 years and ran his own business, Hot and Cold Service Pros. After graduating from the College of Southern Idaho from the HVAC and Small Equipment Repair Program, Thompson worked for various HVAC companies in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. He mainly performed heating, air conditioning and food services equipment repairs, installs and upgrades. Phone 274-5435 or visit www.LONG.com/Montana.
New associates
Dr. Krista Brayko has returned to Missoula to practice at the recently opened Natura Health and Wellness Clinic. She specializes in nonsurgical pain relief and regenerative medicine, using her advanced training in regenerative injection therapies (prolotherapy and platelet-rich plasma therapy, or PRP). In addition to primary care, her areas of expertise include women’s health and men’s health. She is a graduate of Bastyr University and completed a two-year residency at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic in Billings. Phone 406-317-1965.