Getting Ahead

New associates
Kelly Whitmoyer has joined Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Whitmoyer has been in real estate since 2017 and is a fourth generation Montanan and Bitterroot Valley native. She can be reached at 406-274-5449 or kwhitmoyer@glaciersir.com.
Bailey Harper has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as an assistant account manager. Prior to joining the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency, Harper attended the University of Montana, receiving an M.S. in business analytics and B.S. in business administration.
Jenessa Babcock, DPT, has joined the therapy team at Monique Krebsbach Physical Therapy, Inc. She is a graduate of the University of Montana physical therapy program and brings to the practice years of experience. Phone 829-0728.
Serra Stehlik and Jennifer Kistler have joined EXIT Realty Bitterroot Valley.
Promotions
Michael Combo, CPA, Shareholder, has been promoted to the Missoula office vice president for Anderson Zurmuehlen. Combo has practiced in public accounting for over 24 years providing tax, advisory and transactional consulting to small and large businesses and their owners. He takes a proactive advisory role with clients providing solutions to complex tax issues. Combo holds master’s degree in accountancy and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2005.
Amanda Anders has been promoted to senior manager in the Anderson Zurmuehlen Missoula office. Anders has over 19 years of experience in providing tax and accounting services to her clients, and she has extensive experience working with clients to automate and enhance their back-office processes. Anders holds an associate of applied science in accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2006.
Elected
Child Care Resources elected the following to it board of directors: Melanie Calahan, president; Michelle Felde, vice president; Tiffani Swanson, secretary/treasurer plus Melanie Calahan, Nina Lund, Megan Purdy, Jennifer Whipple, Gabrielle Gee and Cassie Koch.