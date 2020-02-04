Getting Ahead

New associates

Kelly Whitmoyer has joined Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty. Whitmoyer has been in real estate since 2017 and is a fourth generation Montanan and Bitterroot Valley native. She can be reached at 406-274-5449 or kwhitmoyer@glaciersir.com.

Bailey Harper has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as an assistant account manager. Prior to joining the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency, Harper attended the University of Montana, receiving an M.S. in business analytics and B.S. in business administration.

Jenessa Babcock, DPT, has joined the therapy team at Monique Krebsbach Physical Therapy, Inc. She is a graduate of the University of Montana physical therapy program and brings to the practice years of experience. Phone 829-0728.

Serra Stehlik and Jennifer Kistler have joined EXIT Realty Bitterroot Valley.

Promotions