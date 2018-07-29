New business
Farmers State Bank has opened a new full service branch at 120 Hutton Ranch Road, Kalispell, and named Tim Willis as Kalispell Market President/Commercial Loan Officer. Farmers State Bank is one of Montana’s oldest independent banks, opening in Victor in 1907. There are currently nine full service locations in western Montana. Willis brings years of banking and customer service experience to his position. Willis can be reached at 406-607-4241.
New associate
Nicolene Lundborg has joined RE/MAX All Stars. Lundborg is an award-winning veteran with 850+ sales to date and a member of the RE/MAX 100% Club. She can be reached at 406-802-4149.