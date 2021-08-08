 Skip to main content
Getting Ahead
Getting Ahead

New associates

Matt Schweitzer has been named clinic manager for Alpine Physical Therapy Downtown. Schweitzer has been with Alpine PT since 2013 and a PT for 12 years. Over the last five years he has been a part of the leadership team and lead organizer for Alpine's sponsorship in the Missoula Marathon.  

Derek Sorrell has been added to the cast of "Eye For Eye" a feature film being shot in and around Missoula. Sorrell recently had a role in the television series "Yellowstone."

getting ahead stockimage
Schweitzer

Schweitzer
Sorrell

Sorrell
