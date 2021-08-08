Getting Ahead

New associates
Matt Schweitzer has been named clinic manager for Alpine Physical Therapy Downtown. Schweitzer has been with Alpine PT since 2013 and a PT for 12 years. Over the last five years he has been a part of the leadership team and lead organizer for Alpine's sponsorship in the Missoula Marathon.
Derek Sorrell has been added to the cast of "Eye For Eye" a feature film being shot in and around Missoula. Sorrell recently had a role in the television series "Yellowstone."
