Getting Ahead

New associates

Kristy Forsman has joined the Montana based accounting firm of JCCS, P.C. is proud to welcome Kristy Forsman to the JCCS family. Forsman works in our Missoula office as an administrative assistant. She can be reached at 406-549-4148 or kristy@jccscpa.com. Founded in 1946, JCCS is a full service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula and Whitefish.

Promotions

Grace McKoy, CPA, CVA, has been promoted to shareholder in the Missoula office of Anderson ZurMuehlen. McKoy has over eight years of experience providing quality attest, accounting, and consulting services to her clients and serves as the firm’s Insurance Specialty Team Director. McKoy holds a Master of Accountancy and a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2012. AZ serves clients throughout the United States and has seven office locations. Visit azworld.com.

Certification

Kayla Jarrett has completed her licensing requirements for property and casualty insurance coverage. Jarrett is a sales associate with the Will Johnson & Associates, Farm Bureau Financial Services team. She is now available for new insurance consultations and can be reached at 406-728-6811.

