Getting Ahead

New associates

Rick Reisig, CPA & Shareholder, will serve as the new CEO of Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co. (AZ). Reisig replaces Don Laine, who served as CEO for the past ten years and was with the firm for over 34 years. Reisig brings over 38 years of experience in accounting, auditing, and tax consulting for individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and local governments. Reisig currently serves on FASB’s Private Company Council, and is a Board Member on the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA). Reisig serves as Chairman of NASBA’s Standard-Setting and Professional Trends Advisory Committee. He is a current member of the American Institute of CPAs and past- board member of their Auditing Standards Board. Reisig also serves as a member and Past President of the Montana Society of CPAs, and is past member and chairman of the State Board of Public Accountants. He acts as an accounting and auditing instructor for the AICPA, a fraud and internal control instructor for the Montana Association of Counties and is an instructor on municipal finance issues for the Montana State University Local Government Center. Reisig has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Montana State University and continues his education through the Montana Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, BDO Alliance USA, and Anderson ZurMuehlen sponsored courses.