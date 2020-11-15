Getting ahead

New associates
Brad Hoshor has joined Capital Family Mortgage. Horshor began his professional career in customer service and sales showing a strong emphasis in business and financial skills throughout the experience at the University of Montana. Hoshor was chosen to be responsible for effectively working as a mortgage loan processor; a platform devoted to efficiency of the mortgage flow.
Erin Mulcahy, Amanda Turpen, Laurie Matthews and Greta Garr have joined Ink Realty Group as real estate agents. They can be reached at 728-8270 for all your real estate needs.
Elected
United Way of Missoula County has named two volunteer leaders as co-chairs of the nonprofit’s 90th anniversary celebration: Scott Burke, president and chief executive officer, First Security Bank of Missoula; and Gwen Landquist, director of brand & communication, Clearwater Credit Union. Burke is a longtime United Way volunteer and supporter, and Landquist currently serves on the organization’s board of directors.
New CEOs
Melissa Matassa-Stone, Ryan Salisbury, and Jeff Smith are the new coCEOs of WGM Group, Inc. The trio of engineers, all WGM Group vice presidents over the last year, will uphold the legacy of retiring longtime CEO and President Brent Campbell with a shared leadership model. Matassa-Stone, Salisbury, and Smith each bring more than 15 years’ experience at WGM Group. Matassa-Stone, P.E., LEED AP, holds a master's degree in project engineering and management, and has more than 18 years of experience in the civil and environmental engineering fields. She heads WGM Group’s Environmental Division and is a LEED Accredited Professional specializing in open channel hydraulics, small water system and onsite wastewater design, storm drainage systems, environmental permitting and MEPA/NEPA document preparation. Salisbury, P.E., LEED AP, has more than 22 years of experience in the design and construction administration of civil engineering projects, including three MDT Rest Area Design/Build projects and a leadership role in getting the $13M Federal BUILD grant for Missoula City/County. His work involves design, public involvement, and management of residential and commercial development projects. His expertise includes design of wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary sewer mains, water mains, storm drainage, and utilities. Smith, P.E., LEED AP, brings 18 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management of civil engineering projects and holds a Master of Business Administration. He has worked extensively as the lead civil member of multi-disciplinary teams on numerous institutional, commercial and residential projects. Smith brings expertise in site/infrastructure planning and design, as well as public involvement.
