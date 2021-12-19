Getting Ahead

New associates

Timothy Mitchell, MD, has joined Community Physician Group — Maternal Fetal Medicine. As a board-certified maternal-fetal medicine specialist, he cares for women with high-risk pregnancies, specializing in the management of both maternal and fetal conditions that impact pregnancy outcomes. He has interests in prenatal genetics and diagnosis, preterm birth prevention, as well as gestational and pre-gestational diabetes management. He has expertise in complex deliveries, amniocentesis, cervical cerclage, fetal ultrasound and fetal echocardiograms as well as prenatal genetic testing. Dr. Mitchell received his undergraduate degree from Carroll College in Helena, medical degree from New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He trained at the University of Washington in Seattle for his obstetrics & gynecology residency and maternal-fetal medicine fellowship. His office is located Missoula on the Community Medical Center campus, 406-327-3924 or CommunityMed.org.

Jim McInnis joined Missoula-based Consumer Direct Care Network (CDCN) as their chief administrative officer. He brings 20 years of hands-on experience building and scaling health care organizations with a community focus. Previously, McInnis developed and led teams who implemented consumer direction programs in over 25 states, serving over 120,000 consumers, managing a workforce of over 300,000 caregivers, and over $3 billion of Managed Care Organization and Medicaid funds. He holds a BA from Northeastern University, and an MBA from Clark University. As the chief administrative officer, he will oversee CDCN’s accounting and payroll teams.

Jack Hall is the new director of finance at the Downtown Missoula Partnership, which is comprised of the Missoula Downtown Association, the Downtown Business Improvement District, and the Missoula Downtown Foundation. He is primarily responsible for all the accounting responsibilities of the three organizations, including budget management, payroll, investments and reconciliations. Hall is a 2020 graduate of the University of Connecticut, earning a B.S. in business management. He previously worked for the UConn Center for Career Development and the UConn Daily campus newspaper. Most recently he served as the activities supervisor for the Resort at Paws Up. Hall can be reached at 406-543-4238 or jack@missouladowntown.com.

