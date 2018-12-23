New associates
Jani Summer has joined Engel & Völkers Western Frontier a real estate Broker. Summer will be working out of the Hamilton shop, located at 100 Pinckney St.
Ephraim Miller has joined First Call Computer Solutions as a support engineer. He will be working with clients to troubleshoot and resolve their support requests, as well as provide advice on the best way to make use of their existing technology. Miller has an A.A.S. in Information Technology from Missoula College, and is currently working towards a B.S. in Information Technology from Western Governor’s University.