Elections

The Providence Montana Health Foundation is pleased to announce the following new members of the board of directors and officers for 2023. New board members for 2023: Will McCarthy, attorney, Worden Thane, Drew Rieker, CPA, JCCS CPAs, Blair Sprunk, Sprunk Family Foundation, Susie Thomas, Stock Farm HOA, Amy Tykeson, Tykeson Family Foundation. Officers for the board of 2023: Tom Severson, First Interstate Bank, chair; Stephen Hiro, MD, retired cardiothoracic surgeon, chair emeritus; Alice Marquardt, Pintler Wealth Management Group, vice-chair; Greg Kazemi, MD, Western Montana Emergency Physicians, vice-chair; Erin Steele, Flaherty Financial Services, treasurer; Mary Jo Jackson, Riverside Contracting, secretary. Members continuing terms on the Board include: Colleen Powers, Terry Payne and Co., Jani Huston, Providence Medical Group, Ronald Bone, medical consultant and retired executive, McKesson, Carol Bensen, retired Chief Nursing Officer, Daniel Propp, MD, Missoula Anesthesiology, Kevin Miltko, DDS, Miltko Family Dentistry, Devin Huntley, COO, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, Ex officio Kirk Bodlovic, interim Chief Executive, Providence Montana Health and Services, and Fran Albrecht, Chief Philanthropy Officer, Providence Montana Health Foundation.