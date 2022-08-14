Getting Ahead

New associates

Kayleigh Anderson, NP, has joined Providence Women's Care and Family Wellness. Anderson has been a register nurse with Providence since 2012. She worked 3.5 years on 4South at St. Pat's and 5.5 years at Grant Creek Family Medicine as the RN Ambulatory Specialist. Anderson strives for a holistic approach, ensuring that the entire person and their needs are met to ensure wellness of body, mind and spirit.

Promotions

Steph Parrish joined Bank of Montana’s team in November 2020 as a Private Banking Analyst. Steph’s emphasis at Bank of Montana ranges from small business acquisition financing to premium finance lending to complex commercial lending. Steph was recently promoted to a Loan Officer at Bank of Montana.

Recognition

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has been named the number one hospital in Montana for the 4th year in a row by U.S. News and World Report. St. Pat's received 15 higher performing ratings for Pulmonary and lung surgery, urology, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, spinal fusion, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, congestive heart failure, heart attack, hip replacement, hip fracture, kidney failure, pneumonia, stroke, transcatheter aortic valve replacement and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.