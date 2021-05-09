Getting Ahead

Promotions

Sandee Mahoney has been promoted to chief financial officer at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Mahoney joined Community in 2014 after holding various leadership roles in health care finance in Montana and eastern Washington. She is responsible for accounting, materials management and revenue cycle operations, including patient billing, coding and care management. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Carroll College and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Certification

Elizabeth McNeilly, owner and certified pet groomer of Paws and Pamper, has received “Certified Professional Groomer” status with International Professional Groomers, Inc. This certification is an earned recognition of safety, knowledge, compassionate treatment and humane handling of the pets in her care.

Recognition

Eric Rasmusson has achieved an AV peer rating from Martindale-Hubble for the highest level of professional excellence. Rasmusson's practice focuses on Workers Compensation, Personal Injury, Social Security Disability, Wrongful Death, and Medical Negligence. He can be reached at 721-2729, visit rasmussonlaw.com.

