Getting Ahead

New associates

Deke Tidwell, real estate agent, has joined Hall and Hall, a full service farm and ranch brokerage, as a real estate partner. Licensed in 2010, Tidwell offers a decade of real estate related transactional work. He is active in local open space conservation, sitting on two municipal commissions over the last five years. Additionally, he is involved in real estate governance and leadership in Montana. Visit https://hallhall.com/team-member/deke-tidwell/

Kayla Jarrett has joined the team at Will Johnson & Associates, Farm Bureau Financial Services as a sales associate after spending the past 6+ years in banking, where she held the role of Operations Manager for the Missoula market. She will continue to train in the insurance and wealth management divisions and will then transition into full-time sales. Jarrett attended Wenatchee Valley Community College, where she played softball.

getting ahead stockimage
Tidwell

 Radd Icenoggle
Jarrett

