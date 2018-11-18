New associates
Krista Hager and Peter Hagestad have joined the team of real estate sales professionals at EXIT Realty Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13.
Promotions
Denise Mongrain Moore has been named by First Montana Bank as Administrative Services and Marketing Communications Manager. Moore joined First Montana Bank corporate office in 2014 and has over 30 years’ experience in marketing, small business consulting and hotel management. Moore has served on numerous Missoula area non-profit boards and fundraising committees and is currently an active member of the Missoula Chapter of the Grizzly Scholarship Association, Grizzly Riders International and City Club Missoula as Board Trustee and Secretary.
Certification
Lance Koch has completed the production, education and testing requirements to upgrade his Real Estate Salesperson License to Real Estate Broker. A Broker’s License is the highest level of real estate licensing in the state of Montana. Koch is a Realtor and Broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties. He covers covers all phases of real estate throughout Western Montana and can be reached at 406-531-3500.
Elected
Diane Beck has been named president elect of the Montana Association of Realtors for 2019. Beck is a broker with Winderemere Real Estate. She has been in the real estate business for over 20 years.