Getting Ahead

Elected
The Kiwanis Club of Missoula elected the following new officers and board of directors for the club for 2021-22. Marcia Holland, president; Beau Larkin, president-elect; Brian Dirnberger, treasurer; Sherry Munther, board member; Laura Henning, board member, Rob Erickson, board member, Trevor Bell, board member, Keith Fichtner, board member; and Sharon Woldstad, board member. Continuing board members are Staci Riley and Kristy Edwards and past president board member Andrea Stanley and secretary Audra Colston.
Recognition
Missoula Nonprofit Center, a program of United Way of Missoula County, celebrated national Philanthropy Day on Nov. 15 by announcing six awards to the following local leaders in philanthropy and volunteerism:
Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Kelsie Severson, associate director for growth and development at EmpowerMT, for accomplishments in nonprofit fundraising as a professional and volunteer.
Outstanding Foundation: Seeley Lake Community Foundation, whose mission is to engage philanthropy, provide leadership, and enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of the Seeley Lake area.
Outstanding Philanthropist: Lauren Descamps, for longtime service to and support of numerous nonprofits.
Outstanding Volunteer: Betsy Maier and Jen Lincoln, for outstanding service to CASA of Missoula.
Outstanding Young Philanthropist: Eden Brasington, an 11-year-old student at Washington Middle School who already has a long history of community volunteerism.
Outstanding Nonprofit Organization: Soft Landing Missoula, which provides services and support to refugees and immigrants resettling in Missoula.