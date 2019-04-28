New Associates
Sarah Ferguson has joined Missoula Aging Services (MAS) as the Marketing Manager. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska, Ferguson worked for a number of years in advertising and marketing roles in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prior to moving to Missoula in 2014. Her work in Missoula has been in the nonprofit sector with an emphasis in communications, event management and operations.
Carrie Bonn has joined Missoula Aging Services as a new Personal Care Attendant (PCA). Bonn has experience helping older adults and people with disabilities with their daily tasks and personal care activities. She has worked as a CNA with several local agencies and most recently in a long-term care facility.
Jeff Walla, P.E., has joined the team at Territorial-Landworks, Inc. (TLI), a Missoula-based engineering and surveying firm, as Project Manager and Branch Manager for the Kalispell office. Walla brings over 25 years of experience in the design of water and wastewater infrastructure, highways, subdivisions, site development, airport design and planning, and municipal work to TLI. Prior to joining TLI, Walla worked as a Civil Engineer IV at Jackola Engineering and Architecture, and Project Manager for KLJ, Inc. Walla has bachelor’s degrees in Civil Engineering and Marketing from Montana State University and is a registered Professional Engineer in Montana and Idaho.
Expansion
Montana Ace Hardware has remodeled and expanded its garden center located at 1101 Burlington Ave. The Montana Ace Garden Place (formerly Fancy Plants) now has an expanded year-round selection of indoor and outdoor plants, gifts, and lawn and garden accessory items, in addition to its already broad selection of trees and shrubs, annuals and perennials, statuary, pottery, and soil and mulch products. The business is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week, with extended summer hours.