New associates
Joe Cummings has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Prior to joining ERA Lambros, Cummings founded and grew the Missoula River Lodge. He has 20 years of experience in the fishing and hospitality busines. Prior to founding the Missoula River Lodge, Cummings played professional football in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and the Buffalo Bills. He can be reached by phone at 406-240-9435 or by email at joe@eralambros.com.
Evan Carroll, EIT has joined Great West Engineering and will be working with the Natural Resources group based in Helena. A spring 2019 graduate from Montana State University, Carroll holds a B.S. in civil engineering with a focus in bio-resources engineering. His past experience includes an engineering internship performing inspection and materials testing work, as well as previous labor experience in the construction industry.
Dr. Tondy Baumgartner has joined Community Physician Group as an OB/GYN. Dr. Baumgartner received a master’s degree in education from the City College of New York and her medical doctorate from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health in Madison, Wisconsin. She completed OB/GYN residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. She can be reached at 406-327-4640.
New partners
OZ Architects announced that long time employees Ginger Palm and Rex Thompson are now partners in the firm. Palm joined OZ Architects in 2004. She is both a licensed architect and a LEED Accredited Professional and has experience working on a variety of project types ranging from large healthcare projects to complex addition and renovation projects. She also has experience in designing new construction for a variety of commercial clients. Thompson began his career with OZ Architects in 1998 and has over 20 years of experience in Project Management, Construction Documentation, and Construction Administration. His experience includes small remodels, major renovations, and new construction. Additionally, Rex has a great deal of expertise in healthcare design, having worked on hospital and medical office projects around the region.
Promotions
Abbe Moran has been promoted to office manager at Hospice of Missoula. Moran graduated from the University of Phoenix in June with a bachelor of science in health administration and certification in long term care. She started as the administrative assistant May 2016. She provides support to the hospice team and oversee the palliative program. Hospice of Missoula is located at 1900 S. Reserve St.
Erin Austin has been promoted to assistant director at Tamarack Grief Resource Center. Austin brings five years of experience in nonprofit management, program management, outreach and partnership with schools, and development. She leads TGRC’s regional programming and supports the executive functioning of the nonprofit.