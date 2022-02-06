Getting Ahead

New associates

Pediatric Neurologist, Dr. Abby Kunz, has joined Community Children’s — Pediatric Specialty Clinic in Missoula. Dr. Kunz works with infants to young adults to evaluate, treat and monitor children with neurologic conditions. She specializes in epilepsy and other seizure disorders, neuromuscular diseases, headaches and migraines, Multiple Sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases, movement disorders such as cerebral palsy, neonatal and pediatric stroke as well as head injuries and their complications. Dr. Kunz received her medical degree and completed her pediatric neurology residency from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Her office is located on the Community Medical Center campus in Missoula. Call 406-327-4279 or visit CommunityChildrens.org.

Michelle Ostbye joined the PartnersCreative staff as account service director. Ostbye will also serve as the account manager for several of the Missoula-based marketing agency’s largest clients. Prior to joining PartnersCreative she served as account director at BBDO Worldwide in New York City, where she managed accounts and campaigns for brands including Starbucks, L’Oréal and Mars Wrigley.

Elected

City Club Missoula has elected the following slate of officers for 2022: Brett Rosenberg, LEED AP + founder of Treeline Strategy, chair; Julie Maloney, sales executive at PayneWest Insurance, vice chair; Lesley Von Eschen, chief executive officer of Cost Care, PLLC, secretary; Dave Peppenger, financial advisor at S.G. Long Financial, treasurer. In addition to electing new officers, they welcome four new board members: Jamar Galbreath, Alex Karklins, Eric Legvold, and David Westfall. City Club Missoula has also hired Dani Howlett as part-time administrator. City Club Missoula sponsors monthly forums on diverse subjects of interest to Missoulians.

Long-time Downtowner Christine Littig was elected to serve as President of the Missoula Downtown Foundation Board of Directors, taking the reins of a 10-year-old foundation that raised over $700,000 for Downtown improvements in 2021 despite the pandemic. She steps in behind Libby Brunell of Cascadia Business Development Group. Littig is currently serving as a consultant with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). She previously owned and operated Bernice’s Bakery (2006-2017) and RedBird (1996-2001). The Foundation Board also ratified three new board members: Rob Fleming from Mann Mortgage, Hailey Kern from Bicycle Hangar, and Michelle McCue from Neptune Aviation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0