Getting Ahead

New Associates

Dr. Charity Johnson, family medicine physician, has joined the Community Physician Group. Dr. Johnson is a board-certified rural family medicine physician providing health care to families and individuals of all ages. She has a special interest in preventative care, rural health, women's health, diabetes, smoking cessation and acute care. Dr. Johnson received her medical degree with rural health emphasis from the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She completed her residency from the Rural Family Medicine Residency program in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Her office is located in downtown Stevensville. Call 406-777-2775 or visit CommunityPhysicianGroup.org.

Jasmine Icenhower has joined the Goodrich & Reely firm in Missoula as a paralegal. Icenhower graduated from the University of Montana – Missoula College in 2015 with an associate's degree in applied science in paralegal studies with High Honors. Jasmine was the recipient of the UM American Indian Student Services Outstanding Student Award, the Francis and Florence Jones Greaves Native American Scholarship, and the Governor’s Best and Brightest Merit Scholarship. After graduating, Jasmine began working for Christian, Samson & Jones, PLLC as a transactional paralegal until 2018. In February 2018, Jasmine joined the firm of Hansberry & Jourdonnais, PLLC, a boutique business litigation law firm, as a litigation paralegal. Jasmine joined Goodrich & Reely’s transactional, probate, and estate planning practice in September 2022.

Wendy Flansburg, psychiatric nurse practitioner, has joined Community Physician Group. Wendy was born in Missoula and has lived most of her life in Montana. She specializes in psychopharmacology medication management, anxiety disorders and mood disorders. Additionally, as a certified nurse-midwife, she is uniquely experienced in pregnancy and post-partum psychiatry. Wendy received her nursing degree from Montana State University in Bozeman, master's degree in nursing science from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and post-graduate certificates in nurse-midwifery and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from Frontier Nursing University. She has offices in Missoula and Stevensville. Call 406-327-4357 or visit CommunityPhysicanGroup.org.